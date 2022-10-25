HBO's business drama Industry will be getting a third season.

The show, which stars Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, and Harry Lawtey, tells the story of young bankers working for the fictional Pierpoint & Co, as they navigate office dynamics and difficult clients. The critically acclaimed eight episode second season wrapped up on Sept. 19.

The announcement follows reports that the show's creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, were penning the third season before the renewal was even announced.

"Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, ad keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics," said Kathleen McCaffrey, Senior Vice President of Programming at HBO, adding "We couldn't be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

HBO's official Twitter account posted a short clip with the caption, "Welcome to the feeling. #IndustryHBO is returning for Season 3."