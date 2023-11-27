Hazbin Hotel is coming to Prime Video in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon shared a premiere date, Jan. 19, and guest stars for the adult animated musical comedy in a press release Monday.

Hazbin Hotel hails from Vivienne Medrano, A24 and Fox Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment. The series is created by Medrano and is based on her animated pilot, released on YouTube in 2019.

The voice cast includes Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle and Joel Perez.

Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller and Jessica Vosk will have guest roles.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.

After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, Charlie "opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality," an official synopsis reads.

The series features original music and lyrics from Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Amazon announced a two-season order for Hazbin Hotel in September.