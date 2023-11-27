Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.
After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, Charlie "opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality," an official synopsis reads.
The series features original music and lyrics from Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.
Amazon announced a two-season order for Hazbin Hotel in September.
