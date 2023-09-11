Disney+ has announced the supernatural comedy, Haunted Mansion, is set to premiere on the streaming service on Oct. 4.
Based on the popular Disneyland and Disney World theme park rides, the film stars Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, a widowed doctor and mom, who buys the titular house only to find it is inhabited by spirits, including the Hatbox Ghost (played by Jared Leto), and psychic Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis), who is trapped in a crystal ball.
