Hasan Minhaj has joined the cast of the new film It Ends with Us.

The 37-year-old writer, actor and comedian will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the upcoming romantic drama, according to Deadline.

It Ends with Us is an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

The film follows Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a neurosurgeon, Ryle. At first, Lily believes she's found her soulmate but begins to doubt the relationship over time. To complicate matters, her high school love interest Atlas comes back into her life.

Lively will play Lily, with Baldoni as Ryle and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Minhaj's casting and said he will play Marshall, a successful tech entrepreneur and Lily's brother-in-law.

Jenny Slate will portray Alyssa, Ryle's sister.

Baldoni will direct and executive produce the film in addition to starring.

