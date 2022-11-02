Harry Styles wore a uniform-style look on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer and actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his film My Policeman.

Styles wore a dark belted jacket and slim trousers that was reminiscent of vintage British constable uniforms.

His co-star David Dawson also attended the premiere and joined him for photos on the red carpet.

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film follows Tom (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in 1950s Britain when homosexuality was illegal.

Tom openly courts and marries Marion (Emma Corrin), a schoolteacher, while having a secret love affair with Patrick (Dawson), a museum curator.

Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play older versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick in the 1990s.

My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage. The film starts streaming Friday on Prime Video.

Amazon released a trailer for the movie in September.