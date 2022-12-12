Netflix is giving a glimpse of Harry & Meghan Volume II.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The teaser shows Harry and Markle leave the United Kingdom after announcing in January 2020 that they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple also address the "institutional gaslighting" that contributed to their departure.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves," Markle says.

Harry also mentions his brother, Prince William , and how he feels his family with Markle wasn't protected in the same way.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother but weren't willing to tell the truth to protect us," he says.

Harry & Meghan is directed by Liz Garbus. The series explores Harry and Markle's early courtship and "the challenges that led them to feeling forced to step back" from the royal family.

Volume I premiered Dec. 8 on Netflix.