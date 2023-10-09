Halsey has joined the Nightmare Before Christmas concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, producers announced the cast for a three-night stage production based on the 1993 animated film from Tim Burton . The concerts will take place Oct. 27-29 in honor of the movie's 30th anniversary.

Halsey, 29, will voice Sally for the first two nights of the show. Catherine O'Hara, who voiced the character in the original film, will reprise Sally on the third night and also play the role of Shock. Riki Lindhome will perform as Shock for the first two nights.

Danny Elfman, who wrote the music for the original film, will voice Jack Skellington on all three nights.

Other cast members include Fred Armisen as Lock and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. John Maurcei will conduct the full orchestra and choir.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was previously presented at Hollywood Bowl in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Other concert stagings have featured Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish as Sally.

Halsey released their fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in 2021.