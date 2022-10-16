Halloween Ends, purportedly the final horror movie in the 45-year-old franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $41.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Smile with $12.4 million, followed by Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at No. 3 with $7.4 million, The Woman King at No. 4 with $3.7 million and Amsterdam at No. 5 with $2.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Don't Worry Darling at No. 6 with $2.2 million, Barbarian at No. 7 with $1.4 million, Bros at No. 8 with $920,000, Terrifier 2 at No. 9 with $850,000 and Top Gun: Maverick at No. 10 with $685,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 earned about $62 million with Smile in the lead with $17.6 million. This weekend's Top 10 raked in about $73.7 million.