Treat Williams, star of Hair, Everwood, Deep Rising, Chesapeake Shores and Chicago Fire has died at the age of 71.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, his agent, Barry McPherson told People and CNN.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson said. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

The crash took place at 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, Fire Chief Jacob Gribble told People, and involved the motorcycle and one car. The accident is still being investigated.

The actor's first film was the thriller Deadly Hero in 1975 and his big break came in 1979 in the film Hair, based on the Broadway show. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role and two years later, he was nominated for his role in the film Prince of the City.

For four seasons, from 2002 to 2006, he starred as small town doctor and single dad Dr. Andy Brown in The WB soap Everwood. He was nominated for a SAG award for the role.

Williams had over 120 credits to his name, and had roles in 1941, The Late Shift, Blue Bloods, White Collar, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and several Hallmark movies.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson said. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Emily VanCamp , who starred with Williams on Everwood, honored the actor on Instagram.

"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend," she posted.

White Collar co-star Matt Bomer also posted a tribute to Williams on Instagram.

"I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person. I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He's one of the few actors I've worked with who always checked in on me - even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend," he posted.

The Hallmark Channel released a statement to ET regarding the actor's death.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Treat Williams, a beloved member of our Hallmark family and an immense talent who captured the hearts of millions. It was a privilege to have worked with Treat, who brought to life so many memorable characters over the years. We will remember him for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill and Ellie.