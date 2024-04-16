'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
UPI News Service, 04/16/2024
Max is teasing Hacks Season 3.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.
Hacks is a comedy-drama created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.
The show follows Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian who reinvents her act with the help of an aspiring comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Einbinder).
In Season 3, Deborah is "back on top" and "finally respected" following the release of her comedy special but struggles with her return to the spotlight. She has a chance reunion with Ava, who continues to push Deborah to be better.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.