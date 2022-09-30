'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'
UPI News Service, 09/30/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology horror series Friday featuring director Guillermo del Toro.
Cabinet of Curiosities is based on del Toro's short story of the same name.
"Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out," the director says in the trailer.
Cabinet of Curiosities features episodes from the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy and more.
