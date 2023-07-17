Vol. 3 opens with the Guardians settling in on Knowhere when their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's (Cooper) turbulent past.
"Peter Quill (Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Saldai±a), must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life -- a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them," an official synopsis reads.
Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn and opened in theaters in May.
