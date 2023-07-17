Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to Disney+ in August.

Disney+ announced in a press release Monday that the Marvel superhero film will start streaming Aug. 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), which are also available on Disney+.

The franchise is based on the Marvel superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldai±a, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter and Sylvester Stallone.

Vol. 3 opens with the Guardians settling in on Knowhere when their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's (Cooper) turbulent past.

"Peter Quill (Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Saldai±a), must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life -- a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them," an official synopsis reads.

Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn and opened in theaters in May.