Rockstar Games is giving a first look at Grand Theft Auto VI.
The company released a trailer for the highly-anticipated video game Monday evening after the footage leaked online.
The preview showcases the game's setting of Vice City in Leonida, a fictional state that calls to mind Florida with its alligators and "Florida Man"-type residents.
The trailer also introduces Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist.
"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser said in a press release. "We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."
GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2025.
The trailer coincides with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.
GTA 6 will be the eighth main installment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise and the first main game since Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013.
