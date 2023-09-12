Netflix is teasing the new series Griselda.

The streaming service shared a poster for the show Tuesday featuring Sofi­a Vergara.

Vergara will play real-life Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco, aka the Cocaine Godmother, in the new crime drama.

The poster shows Vergara's hands and the lower part of her face, with one of her fingernails covered in white powder. The tagline reads "a woman of substance."

Griselda is directed by Andres Baiz and features Ingrid Escajeda as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Narcos showrunner Eric Newman also serves as writer and executive producer.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andres and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen," Vergara previously said.

"Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofi­a and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofi­a is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug [Miro] and Ingrid, and the amazing Andres Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting story to share with audiences," Newman added.

Vergara is best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. She presently serves as a judge on the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent.