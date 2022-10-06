Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 54-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.

Walsh shared the news Wednesday during an Instagram Live video with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiance," Walsh said while panning the camera to Nixon.

"She just 100 percent outed your engagement," Brenneman responded.

"I did, I just outed our engagement," Walsh confirmed.

Walsh later shared a photo of two cocktails on Instagram Stories.

"Celebrating w/@andynix1," she wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kate Walsh , who plays Addison Montgomery on "Grey's Anatomy," announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. Photo by katewalsh/Instagram

Walsh and Nixon were first linked in 2020.

Walsh plays Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 19th season on ABC.