Longtime couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married.

Gerwig's rep confirmed Wednesday to People that the Barbie co-writers have tied the knot.

Sources said Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, married at New York City Hall.

The couple first met while filming the 2010 movie Greenberg, directed by Baumbach and starring Gerwig. The pair started dating in 2011.

Gerwig and Baumbach celebrated their marriage Tuesday at Billy Joel's concert at Madison Square Garden, according to Page Six.

"They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy," a source said.

Gerwig wore a white suit at the concert, while Baumbach sported a navy suit with a blue shirt and tie, as seen in photos on TMZ.

News of the wedding follows the success of Gerwig and Baumbach's movie Barbie, which leads the film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards.

The couple previously worked together on Frances Ha (2012) and Mistress America (2015).

The pair discussed their personal and professional relationship in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying they share a mutual respect and friendly rivalry as fellow writers and directors.