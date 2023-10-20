Green Day will release a new single next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rock band will release the song "The American Dream is Killing Me" on Oct. 24.

Green Day shared the news Thursday at their show in Las Vegas, where they also debuted the new single. The band also confirmed the release date on Instagram.

"The American Dream is Killing Me" will be the first song to debut from Green Day's forthcoming 14th studio album.

In addition, Green Day announced a new tour for 2024.

"We're gonna do a big tour next year. It's gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, the Linda Lindas," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said.

Green Day performed the entirety of their 1994 album Dookie at Thursday's show.

The band will take the stage Saturday at When We Were Young music festival, which it is co-headlining with Blink-182.