Green Day was memorialized with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

"Green Day's music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement. "Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music."

Rapper and television personality Flava Flav and actor Ryan Reynolds attended the ceremony to support the band.

Green Day got together in 1986, but their most widely-recognized album is the 2004 Grammy-winning American Idiot. They released Saviors in 2024 and kicked off a tour of the same name.

More recently they played Coachella.