Green Day released an official music video for "One-Eyed Bastard," from the new deluxe edition of their 2024 album Saviors.

The video, released Friday, features a trio of masked vigilantes on a quest for revenge, burying their target up to his neck in the woods.

The video features the version of "One-Eyed Bastard" from Saviors (edition de luxe), a new version of the 2024 album Saviors with 7 bonus tracks included.

The deluxe edition released Friday in stores and on streaming platforms.

Green Day was honored earlier this month with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Band members Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt were honored for their contribution to recording.