Grant Ellis proposed in the final episode of The Bachelor Season 29 after falling for both Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The season finale that aired Monday showed Ellis agonizing over whether he should end things with Juliana, 28, or Litia, 31.

"It's a crucial week in the Dominican Republic as Grant's journey to find love concludes," an official logline reads. "Torn between two women, Grant seeks advice from his family on a decision that will dictate his future forever. Meanwhile, Grant joins Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch his final dates and the emotional conclusion of his journey unfold."

He ultimately chose to be with Juliana.

"I love you very much," he told Litia, per US Weekly. "I want to give you everything you deserve, but I'm not your person. I'm sorry that it got to this point. My emotional connection is farther somewhere else."

In a social media post announcing his pick, viewers see Ellis popping the question to Juliana. She says yes and repeatedly says "Oh my god," as he slips the ring on her finger.

Several fans left long comments on the post. Palmer reacted with several hearts.