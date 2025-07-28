Universal announced Monday that Focker-in-Law, a new film in its Meet the Parents family franchise, is set for release in theaters on Nov. 25, 2026.

John Hamburg -- whose credits include Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man and Why Him? -- is directing.

Meet the Parents was released in 2000 and was followed by 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.