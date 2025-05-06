Rockstar Games released a new trailer Tuesday for the highly-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. The teaser introduces the game's second protagonist, Jason.

In the clip, Jason fixes a roof and then heads out into the South Florida-inspired Vice City before he picks up his girlfriend Lucia from jail.

Lucia and Jason then begin their life of crime together as they attempt to better their lives.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," reads the game's description.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games recently delayed the title from its original 2025 release window.

The most recent Grand Theft Auto game, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013. The fifth entry has sold over 200 million copies and received multiple updates over the years through its Grand Theft Auto Online mode. Grand Theft Auto V has also been ported to newer consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The series last visited Vice City in the 1980s-themed Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which was released in 2002.