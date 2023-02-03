The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 65th annual ceremony will be held at Crypto.com Arena and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Trevor Noah will host the awards show, which is presented by the Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

BeyonceÌ leads the nominees with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each.

How to watch

The Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Participants

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the awards show for his third consecutive year.

This year's In Memoriam segment will honor Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff and other artists.

Nominees

Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven nominations. Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and BTS.