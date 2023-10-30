Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be announced at a star-studded live stream in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Recording Academy and CBS said in a press release Monday that the nominees for the 66th annual Grammys will be unveiled at the live stream Nov. 10 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The pre-show begins at 10:45 a.m.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will be joined by Grammy winners Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy and "Weird Al" Yankovic, who will help announce the nominees.

CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil will also take part in the event.

Mason and the celebs will announce the nominees in the General Field and select Categories, which will air on live.Grammy.com and YouTube, with video announcements in the remaining categories to be published on the same platforms.

The full list of nominees will be published on Grammy.com and announced via a press release following the event.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air on CBS.