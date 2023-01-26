South Korean singer Jinyoung is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band GOT7, released a video for the song "Letter" on Thursday.

The "Letter" video shows Jinyoung spend a lonely day at home before finding light.

"Letter" appears on Jinyoung's debut solo EP, Chapter 0: With. Jinyoung released the EP and a music video for "Cotton Candy" last week.

Chapter 0: With features three other songs, including "Animal."

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group last released a self-titled EP in May.

Jackson released his second solo album, Magic Man, in September.