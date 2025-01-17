Fox released a clip from the next episode of Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX on Friday. The new season airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.

In Tuesday's episode, Gordon Ramsay visits Voleo's Seafood Restaurant outside New Orleans, part of the season's focus on Louisiana restaurants ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.

Voleo's chef is not receptive to Ramsay's suggestions to simplify the menu, leading both men to use expletives as Ramsay leaves to think about a solution to the restaurant's problems.

Voleo's original location was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in 2021. However, Ramsay assesses that the new location is not suitable for the 100-plus item menu the chef and owner ported over.

The season premiere saw Ramsay save Iberville Seafood & Oyster Bar from two-day-old oysters and bad cajun fries.