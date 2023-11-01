Google is celebrating Day of the Dead, or Di­a de los Muertos, Wednesday with a handmade paper automata Doodle.

This annual holiday is celebrated in Mexico from November 1 to 2 and its a time to honor those who have died. On Di­a de los Muertos, it is said that the line between the living and dead worlds disappear and the souls of the dead come back to their families.

Mexicans celebrate the holiday by dressing in beautiful, bright costumes -- painting their faces to look like skulls and wearing colorful dresses, floral gowns, suits and hats. Families gather and decorate altars with photos and other personal items. They also add Marigold flowers, which are said to lead souls back with their scent and brightness.

Food plays a big role in Dia de los Muertos and families eat Pan De Muerto -- Mexican Bread of the Dead, calaveras de azucar -- sugar skulls and tamales.

In 2022, Google Doodle celebrated Day of the Dead with a Google logo made of sugar skulls.