On Tuesday, Google's search page leads to "Playground," a game featuring 25 of the most searched people and events from the last 25 years.

The interactive game, similar to "Where's Waldo," offers clues on tiles on the left of your screen. Each found item leads to more information about the revealed trend.

The game board features a crowded parade with special events all around it, making it challenging to search for stars like Taylor Swift and BTS.

You can move the screen around, zoom in or out, to find your answers.