In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Shepard said the reboot will tackle modern-day issues while retaining the feeling of the original show.
"It's about a Black family that comes together, laughs together, and survives the system on the South Side of Chicago," she said. "What you'll get from that is a lot of social commentary, a lot of pushing the boundaries, a lot of feel-good television, but also a lot of things that may be in the vein of The Simpsons and South Park and Family Guy. When you're looking back 10 years later, you'll be like, 'They said that on Good Times? Oh my gosh.'"
