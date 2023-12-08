Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama will announce the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards next week.

Organizers said Thursday that Cedric the Entertainer and Valderrama will unveil the nominees at a ceremony Monday.

The presentation will be appear on CBSNews.com/GoldenGlobes beginning at 8 a.m. EST, with 10 categories to be announced at 8:30 a.m. on CBS Mornings. The nominations will also appear on the Golden Globes social media accounts.

The Golden Globes honor excellence in film and television.

The 81st annual ceremony will take place Jan. 7 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Two new awards categories were previously announced: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Cedric the Entertainer presently executive produces and stars on the CBS comedy The Neighborhood, while Valderrama plays Nick Torres on the CBS series NCIS.