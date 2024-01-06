The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

How to watch

The show is set to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, and be available on the CBS app, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Participants

Presenters will include Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Andra Day, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hunter Schafer, Jonathan Bailey, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kristen Wiig, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley and Patrick J. Adams.

Nominations include:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Television Series - Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actress

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse