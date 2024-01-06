The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.How to watchThe show is set to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, and be available on the CBS app, starting at 8 p.m. ET.ParticipantsPresenters will include Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Andra Day, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hunter Schafer, Jonathan Bailey, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kristen Wiig, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley and Patrick J. Adams.Nominations include:Best Motion Picture - DramaAnatomy of a FallKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesThe Zone of InterestBest Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyAirAmerican FictionBarbieThe HoldoversMay DecemberPoor ThingsBest Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, ActorBradley Cooper, MaestroLeonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower MoonColman Domingo, RustinBarry Keoghan, SaltburnCillian Murphy, OppenheimerAndrew Scott, All of Us StrangersBest Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, ActressAnnette Bening, NyadLily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Huller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past LivesCarey Mulligan, MaestroCailee Spaeny, PriscillaBest Television Series - Drama1923The CrownThe DiplomatThe Last of UsThe Morning ShowSuccessionBest Television Series - Musical or ComedyAbbott ElementaryBarryThe BearJury DutyOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoBest Performance in a Television Series - Drama, ActorBrian Cox, SuccessionKieran Culkin, SuccessionGary Oldman, Slow HorsesPedro Pascal, The Last of UsJeremy Strong, SuccessionDominic West, The CrownBest Performance in a Television Series - Drama, ActressHelen Mirren, 1923Bella Ramsey, The Last of UsKeri Russell, The DiplomatSarah Snook, SuccessionImelda Staunton, The CrownEmma Stone, The Curse