Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the No. 1 film around the world.

In the film, Daniel Craig reprises his Knives Out role of Detective Benoit Blanc, and takes on a new mystery. Blanc must solve the riddle of a young woman's death in the entourage of tech billionaire Miles Bron, portrayed by Edward Norton

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Dave Bautista.

In only three days, the film has accumulated 35 million household views from over 93 countries -- 82.1 million view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime.

The original Knives Out was a critical success when it came out in 2019, and the sequel has also received a flurry of positive reviews.

Netflix's series Emily in Paris, which recently returned for a third season, took the number two spot for the week on the streaming service, with 117.6 million hours viewed.

Netflix was the most watched streaming service of 2022, with more spots on the Nielsen Top 10 list than all other services combined, and had the No. 1 series for 46 out of 48 weeks this year so far.

Wednesday broke records in 2022 by accumulating the most views for an English-language series in a single week in the history of Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 4, Wednesday Season 1, Dahmer, Bridgerton Season 2, and Inventing Anna, were the five most watched English-language Netflix series of 2022, according to a press release from Netflix. The Gray Man, The Adam Project, Purple Hearts, Hustle, and The Tinder Swindler were the Top 5 most watched English-language movies on the service, apart from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.