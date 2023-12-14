Netflix announced the premiere date for Season 3 of Girls5eva on Thursday. The show will premiere on the streaming service March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will mark the first new season of the show to premiere on Netflix. The first two seasons ran on Peacock before moving to Netflix.

Netflix also released a photo from the new season. It shows Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell) performing on stage.

Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Girls5eva is about a former '90s girl band who reunites 20 years later. There were originally five members but one died shortly after the band broke up.

Each episode features songs performed by Girls5eva. The songs are written by Jeff Richmond. Season 3 will contain six half-hour episodes.