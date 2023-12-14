Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Girls5eva is about a former '90s girl band who reunites 20 years later. There were originally five members but one died shortly after the band broke up.
Each episode features songs performed by Girls5eva. The songs are written by Jeff Richmond. Season 3 will contain six half-hour episodes.
Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian are also executive producers.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.