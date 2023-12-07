Rapper Ginuwine and Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach were eliminated from Season 10 of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Ginuwine wore a Husky dog costume to perform songs like "Always," "Super Freak" and "Bennie and the Jets."

Bach was dressed like a Tiki statue as he sang "Magic," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Nothing But a Good Time."

Nick Cannon is the show's host, and the judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Other stars cut from the competition this season include former boy bander Ashley Parker Angel, NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest, tennis great Billie Jean King, reality TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Tom Sandoval, and actors Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey and Michael Rapaport.