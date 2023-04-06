Actress Gina Rodriguez had a baby boy last month with her husband Joe LoCicero. But until now, she hadn't shared his picture or name. On her Instagram account, she introduced the world to Charlie, while also promoting her new show.

"My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not Dead Yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great Paula Pell) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible Sasha Farber and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom)," Rodriguez wrote.

While she didn't show the baby's face, you do see him as she rehearsed with Dancing with the Stars talent Sasha Farber.

Rodriguez and LoCicero tied the knot in 2019. They announced their pregnancy in August with a post that showed their positive pregnancy test among other moments.

Rodriguez, 38, was the star of the popular CW sitcom, Jane The Virgin, a send-up of traditional telanovelas. She's now on the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet, playing an obituary writer befriended by the ghosts of those who have passed on. LoCicero is an MMA fighter and actor who most recently appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. The two met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016.