Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar is going to be a dad of three.

The 39-year-old actor and rapper is expecting his third child with his wife, Naomi.

Ambudkar shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Naomi posing on a dock in the water. The expectant mother shows her baby bump in a black dress.

"every day is [heart emoji] new monster coming soon..." Ambudkar captioned the post.

Ambudkar and his wife married in September 2019. The couple already have a daughter, Tiare, 7, and a son, Bhumi, 2.

Ambudkar shared photos with his kids from a family trip to Disneyland in September.

Ambudkar plays Jay on the CBS series Ghosts. The sitcom was renewed for a third season in January.

"As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said at the time.

