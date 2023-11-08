Afterlife followed the granddaughter and grandchildren of the late Harold Ramis's character battling Gozer in the midwest. The post-credits scene in Afterlife established that Winston (Hudson) had reopened the Ghostbusters New York office.
Afterlife writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan return to write. Kenan directs. Reitman is the son of the late Ivan Reitman who directed the first two films. The 2016 Ghostbusters remake was not included in continuity with Afterlife.
Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld produce. Aykroyd, JoAnn Perritano, Amy Karp, Eric Reich and Erica Mills are Executive Producers.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The Ghostbusters sequel was originally scheduled to open in December but was postponed due to the writers and actors strikes.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.