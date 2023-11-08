Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Wednesday. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens March 29 in theaters.

The trailer shows scenes of New York City, where the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel was set. The trailer also shows the beaches of New Jersey and nearby amusement park rides.

When the cities freeze in the middle of July, who you gonna call? The young cast of Afterlife teams up with the veteran Ghostbusters to battle the new threat.

Original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson appear in the trailer. Murray and Hudson even suit back up with their proton packs.

Afterlife stars McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd return. Rudd suits up with the young Ghostbusters, wearing red uniforms. Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani join the cast.

Afterlife followed the granddaughter and grandchildren of the late Harold Ramis 's character battling Gozer in the midwest. The post-credits scene in Afterlife established that Winston (Hudson) had reopened the Ghostbusters New York office.

Afterlife writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan return to write. Kenan directs. Reitman is the son of the late Ivan Reitman who directed the first two films. The 2016 Ghostbusters remake was not included in continuity with Afterlife.

Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld produce. Aykroyd, JoAnn Perritano, Amy Karp, Eric Reich and Erica Mills are Executive Producers.

The Ghostbusters sequel was originally scheduled to open in December but was postponed due to the writers and actors strikes.