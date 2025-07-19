Daytime Emmy-winner Tristan Rogers, the actor who has played dashing Robert Scorpio on the soap opera General Hospital since the 1980s, is battling cancer.

"While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family," Rogers' representative said in a statement this week.

"As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family."

Rogers, 79, has also appeared on Studio City, The Bay and The Young and the Restless.