The highly anticipated finale of Gavin and Stacey was the most-watched Christmas Day program of 2024, with 12.3 million viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overnight ratings of the sitcom's final episode marked the most significant Christmas Day viewership since 2008, surpassing the show's last holiday special five years ago.

The BBC's dominance on Christmas Day was unmatched, with all 10 of the most-watched programs airing on its channels. BBC One recorded its highest Christmas Day share since 2007, outpacing streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, especially among younger audiences.

BBC iPlayer outperformed Netflix in overall viewing and in the 16 to 34 demographic.

Other BBC highlights included the new Wallace and Gromit feature-length film Vengeance Most Fowl, which drew 9.4 million viewers and claimed second place in the day's ratings.

"Christmas Day on the BBC brought people together in their millions and saw Gavin and Stacey triumph. Ruth Jones and James Corden created a magical finale that fans will treasure forever. Their exquisitely written comedy creation is a show all about family, love and joy and it proved to be the unmissable TV event of the year," said Charlotte Moore, BBC's chief content officer.

"I'm very proud that the line-up across the day was a showcase for the very best in British storytelling, and caps off an exceptional 2024 for the BBC with increased market share against the competition both local and global," she continued.