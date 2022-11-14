Garth Brooks will launch a new Las Vegas residency show in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-year-old country music singer announced his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

"We're calling it the 'Plus One' because we're going to try something we've never tried before," Brooks explained.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," he added. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you -- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places' -- this should be stupid."

The Garth Brooks/Plus One dates are as follows:

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June: 1, 3, 4

July: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

November: 29

December: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Pre-sale tickets for Brooks' Ticketmaster Verified Fans go on sale Nov. 21.

Brooks previously had a residency show at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from December 2009 to November 2013.

The singer released his 11th studio album, Fun, in November 2020. He will release a box set featuring more than 50 live recordings in celebration of his new residency show.