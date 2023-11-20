Garth Brooks is opening up about his new album, Time Traveler.

The 61-year-old country music singer discussed the album and his Las Vegas residency show during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Brooks released Time Traveler on Nov. 7. The album is part of his new 7-disc boxed set, The Limited Series.

On GMA, Brooks said Time Traveler features both traditional and modern takes on country music.

"I love country music, and the sincerity weaves through all the decades of country music. But at the same time, it's got some traditional sounds on there, and some modern sounds," he said.

Brooks said country music remains relatable because it's "real life put to music."

"In Oklahoma, we call it the news at 6 or 10 o'clock. It's something you live," he added.

Brooks hopes the album will help spread his message of love and unity.

"My hope is like anything else. Let's live together, love one another. The only way we're getting to where we're going is together. If not, it stops right here," he said.

In addition to his new music, Brooks is performing his Plus One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The show has a strict no phone policy.

"The people come in, they sit down, they start talking to each other," Brooks said. "We come out -- that crowd sings every word. They're so loud and they're so it. It's a joy -- if it's my last gig I ever did, it's perfect. I love it."

Brooks will perform his residency show into July 2024.