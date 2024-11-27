Sky is teasing Season 3 of Gangs of London, starring Sope Dirisu.

The upcoming episodes document what happens after hundreds of people are killed by cocaine that had been tampered with.

Di¬ri­si¹ portrays Elliot who was once an undercover cop but is now "a top-level criminal" navigating the aftermath of the drug disaster.

"In the ruthless fight for control of London's criminal underworld, no one is safe," an official synopsis says. "This was no accident -- it was a calculated attack. But who's pulling the strings?"

The trailer shows various characters firing guns, and culminates with a massive car explosion.

"Do you want some advice?" a voice says in the preview. "Get as far away from here as you can. Cause this life of ours takes everything you have, and you think you're winning this game, but nobody ever wins."

Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, Jahz Armando, Fady Elsayed, Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, T'Nia Miller and Orli Shuka and Eri Shuka also star.

The show will premiere on AMC in 2025.