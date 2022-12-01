Disney released the trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Thursday. The sequel opens May 5.

The trailer first played during a panel at the CCXP2 Comic-Con in Brazil. Zoe Saldana , who plays Gamora in the films, appeared on stage with Marvel President Kevin Feige.

The trailer shows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) rescuing Gamora from a prison. A version of Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War while a past version of her still appeared in Endgame.

Guardians 3 shows Peter mourning the Gamora he knew. The Guardians also have comic misadventures with other alien species.

Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova also star.