Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
UPI News Service, 12/01/2022
Disney released the trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Thursday. The sequel opens May 5.
The trailer first played during a panel at the CCXP2 Comic-Con in Brazil. Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the films, appeared on stage with Marvel President Kevin Feige.
The trailer shows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) rescuing Gamora from a prison. A version of Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War while a past version of her still appeared in Endgame.
Guardians 3 shows Peter mourning the Gamora he knew. The Guardians also have comic misadventures with other alien species.
Writer/director James Gunn returns for his third Guardians of the Galaxy, after the Holiday Special that premiered Thanksgiving weekend. Gunn is now running the DC Comics universe at Warner Bros. with Peter Safran.
