Wonder Woman, Death on the Nile and Red Notice actress Gal Gadot revealed in an introspective, year-end Instagram post that she suffered a serious health crisis in February when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter Ori.

"I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar. In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," the 39-year-old actress and mother of four girls wrote in Sunday's post.

"For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be," she added. "It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live. We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance."

She said that after weeks of care, she is now "fully healed and filled with gratitude."

The post has already gotten nearly 1.7 million "likes."

Gadot will next be seen in the film, Snow White, due in theaters March 21.

She has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008.