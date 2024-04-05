G-Eazy took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 34-year-old rapper and music producer performed his new single "Femme Fatale" featuring Coi Leray and Kaliii during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Leray and Kaliii joined G-Eazy for the performance.

G-Eazy released "Femme Fatale" on Thursday.

The recording artist announced the song earlier this week, telling fans it marks the beginning of a "new era."

"A new era begins... I feel like I've been working nightly for the past 2 years and now it's finally time," he wrote. "Time to step out of the shadows."

G-Eazy released his most recent album, These Things Happen Too, in September 2021.