Hulu announced the premiere date for the return of Futurama on Thursday. The animated comedy will return July 24 on Hulu.

Futurama premiered on Fox in 1999, co-created by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and writer David X. Cohen. After it was cancelled, the creators produced four movies and a revival series on Comedy Central.

A teaser briefly swaps the title for Hulurama. It shows brief clips of the Planet Express gang on new missions as well as Zap Brannigan and his flunkie Kif, and robot Mom.

Hulu says storylines for Season 11 address Leela's pet Nibbler's litterbox, Kif and Amy's tadpole children, Robot Santa, and a pandemic as well as "vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV." Futurama is set after the year 3000.

Hulu announced yet another revival of Futurama in 2022. Voice actors Katy Sagal and Billy West were confirmed to return immediately, but John DiMaggio's return was tentative pending contract negotiations.

DiMaggio tweeted on Feb. 15 2022 that he felt the entire voice cast deserved raises. "It's about self-respect," DiMaggio tweeted, "And honestly, being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists' time & talent."

In March of that year, Hulu announced they'd closed the deal with DiMaggio, but in May, DiMaggio told fans at Fan Fusion (via /Film) that he was unable to get the raise from Disney, Hulu's owner.

Bender's voice is the first featured in the teaser saying, "We're back, baby."

Season 11 features 10 episodes, with another 10 due after. Hulu will stream Futurama weekly on Mondays.