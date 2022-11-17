Lea Michele and the company of Funny Girl will release a cast album Friday.

Michele, who plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of the musical, announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"We are releasing the @funnygirlbwy cast album!! This is the biggest dream come true for all of us. I am so proud of this show and can't wait for you all to hear this album," she wrote.

The Funny Girl digital album will be released Friday at midnight, while the physical CD will be available Jan. 20.

The album features Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh and Jared Grimes.

Funny Girl features music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill. The revival has a revised book by Harvey Fierstein and opened on Broadway in April with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny.

Michele took over for Feldstein in September and was met with standing ovations during her debut performance.

The singer and actress performed "People" during an episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October.

Michele is best known for playing Rachel Berry on the Fox series Glee.