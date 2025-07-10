Prime Video is previewing Season 2 of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 13.

The series is a sequel to the film Sausage Party, released in 2016.

In Season 2, Frank (Seth Rogen), Barry (Michael Cera) and Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton) are exiled from Foodtopia.

The trailer shows the trio stumbling upon New Foodland where, "every food finds fulfillment," humans are domesticated and everything is a "a little too perfect."

"Beneath the city's glossy fridges and cheery smiles likes a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society," an official synopsis reads.