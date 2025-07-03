The 80,000-shell show will take place over New York's Brooklyn Bridge and lower East River.
NBC will air the encore at 10 p.m. EDT.
'A Capitol Fourth'
The 45th annual Capitol Fourth celebration will broadcast from Washington, D.C., on PBS at 8 p.m. EDT, and will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.
The Beach Boys, Temptations, Josh Turner, Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty, LOCASH, Yolanda Adams, Abi Carter and the National Symphony Orchestra are set to take the stage.
This year's Capitol Fourth will also commemorate 250 years of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.
'The Fourth in America'
The 5th annual Fourth in America will air on CNN at 7 p.m. EDT, with anchors Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez hosting in Washington, D.C., and anchors Victor Blackwell and Sara Snider hosting in San Diego.
Noah Kahan is headlining.
Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Sting, Nelly, Counting Crows, Timbaland, The Fray, CAKE, Sublime, JoJo, Kaskade, 4 Non Blondes, Ashley McBryde, The War and Treaty, I Love the 90's Tour with Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Rob Base and Tone Loc, B.o.B., Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the U.S. Air Force Band will also mark the occasion with performances.
CNN will also broadcast fireworks displays in various cities around the nation.
