Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for a fifth season in February.

Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date, Feb. 24, for the new season Thursday.

The preview teases a "step into the unknown" as Formula One racing undergoes a big overhaul.

"2022 represents a new dawn for Formula 1. The biggest overhaul that the regulations have ever had," one person says in the teaser.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a docuseries that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Formula One World Championship. The series features never-before-seen footage and interviews from the 2022 Formula One season.

The show is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.